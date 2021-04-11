Nigeria’s number one golfer, Andrew Oche Odoh has called on corporate organisations and individuals to come to the aid of professional golfers in the country noting that it is the only way the country can enjoy better representation.

Odoh, currently ranked 1,842 in the world pointed out that golf in Nigeria deserves better opportunities and sponsorship.

He stated at the retirement kitty held at the Dolphins Golf Club, Navy Town in honor of Francis Olo on Saturday that the Nigeria Golf Federation has not done enough to develop the sports in recent years.

“Golf in the country is on a decline I can tell you that for sure,” Odoh said.

“It is very tough at the moment with the heat of COVID-19 with a lot of sports struggling.

“But I think there’s a lot that can be done. The biggest challenge is not having public ranges and golf courses but we need more support from the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, the NPGA and the NGF.

“The NGF has not done enough to encourage the young golfers in the country to help them develop. They should make golf develop well just like football, athletics and basketball.”