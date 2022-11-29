When the multi million naira Plateau Governor’s Cup tees off next Tuesday at the Lamingo Golf Club in Jos, the nation’s only golf professional couple, David Wesley and Sharon Ineye, are both set for the top prize… an outright win.

Wesley, a Nigerian golf professional of 20 years clearly indicated that now that his mind is in fine tune with that of Sharon, an amateur golfer he met some seven years back, he has made up his mind to overlook past failures and shoot for instant stardom in Jos.

“Since Sharon turned Professional after our marriage, we have always been playing for each other,” Wesley indicated. “I must confess that it has not been easy but we both hold this belief that we can do anything with the golf ball if we keep our minds absolutely poised and our eyes on shape and our bodies a trained machine. At all times, our nerves and confidence must never be fragile.”

The couple is not actually a bird of a feather. While Sharon possesses simplistic elegance, Wesleys eyes always sparkle with the spirit of Christmas, always chatty, funny and cordial. All the same, husband and wife cherish modesty. And they both share the same belief… that what you accomplish is not important as what you overcome.

Above all, both Wesley and Sharon are personable and precise. They are thorough and pushy and good candidates of golf.