The Professional Golfers Association (PGAN) says training will help improve the skills of professional golf players.

The association announced on Saturday that the Initial Professional Education (IPE), the training programme for all PGA pros in the country male and female, would commence on Feb. 2 to sharpen members skill.

Jide Bolaji, the Secretary of the PGAN, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the training would lead to award of Diploma besides enhancing pros capability and capacity as a PGA pro.

“More importantly, it will make their service delivery more professional and uplift their profile as PGA pro,” said Bolaji.

According to him, a meeting held with the Confederation of Professional Golf (CPG) on Jan. 13, it was unanimously agreed that the six months training starts in earnest.

The training is opened to all interested members of the association, as no member would be allowed to join the training in the middle, everyone must start together from the beginning.

“There will be lots of assignments which will be submitted on-line’” he added.

Also, at the meeting, CPG emphasised that trainees for the IPE must have good Internet, smartphone (computer or laptop will be better), download Zoom on their phone or laptop, open Google account with Google drive to be a part of the training exercise.

“These are very important. If you don’t have any of these already, start working on them now so that you will be fully ready before February.

“The training will equally be a step for those who want to advance themselves in the profession to continue with ease.

“Furthermore, it will put members of the PGA of Nigeria on the same pedestal with their counterparts in the developed countries,” Bolaji said.

NAN reports that the programme will end on Aug. 3. (NAN)