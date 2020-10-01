It was a night of good testimony to a good conduct by golfers who gathered at the prestigious Ibadan Golf Club (IGC) to celebrate a prominent member of the club, Otunba Abimbola Davis, who marked his 63rd birthday on Tuesday.

About 60 golfers participated in a weekly women’s kitty that was dedicated and sponsored by the celebrant that was followed by a well attended dinner, where golfers and friends spoke highly of the former Association for Better Nigeria (ABN) Points man.

The Captain of IGC, Ola Ibironke, who led others in attesting to the good qualities of Davis, described him as a complicated but extremely upright personality who usually goes extra mile to prove and justify whatever course he believes in.

“If you don’t get close to Otunba Abimbola Davis, you might want to crucify him from afar, but getting close to him, you will discover a perfect gentleman with great benevolent spirit. He has done a lot to contribute to the development of IGC since he became a member,” Ibironke popularly known as Dudu Heritage noted.

Another golfer and play mate of Davis, Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo, who is also the Pioneer Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Local Government Staff Pensions Board, in his remark, described the celebrant as an honest and upright person, the attribute he got to know while playing on the golf course with Davis.