Golf players from across the country and West Africa are currently in Aba for the 1st Abia Governor’s Cup Open Championship, which will hold from May 19th-23rd at the famous Aba Golf Course.

Speaking before taking the first shot to tee off the competition, Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu encouraged the participants to enjoy the game and also the hospitality of the people, find time to visit major shopping centers in Aba to buy memorabilia to take to their respective homes. He promised to continue to support the sport and assured that his administration will bequeath a new golf course in Ohafia to further deepen awareness and participation in the game.

He said, “I pray that golf which is a unifying game will continue to unify us in Nigeria and also avail us of the health benefits of engaging in this gentlemen game”.

In his remarks, the National Director of Competitions, Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN), Johnbull Dangofa, who has been in the state to ensure the smooth take off of the championship informed the governor that having gone round the historic city, he was pleased with the prevailing peace and the good infrastructure put in place by the governor.

“Honestly, the Aba I met shocked me with unbelief contrary to what we read and hear in Abuja and Bayelsa where I come from. You are a quality leader who does not make noise but delivers solutions and I am very proud of you, our governor. Since we have been here, I have been walking the streets of Aba and nobody has harassed or disturbed me. This is to show that indeed you have the capacity to rule Abia people and Nigeria in future,” he said.

Welcoming the governor, President of Aba Sports Club, Chief Jerry Kalu, expressed appreciation of the members to the governor for the support given by the state government to ensure the smooth take off of the competition. He informed that more than 250 golfers registered to participate in the competition including those from other West Africa countries.