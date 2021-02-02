Professional golfers from four African countries will next month converge in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital for the first Bayelsa State Governor’s Cup International Golf Tournament.

The much-anticipated event, which will be organised, by the HSD Golf and Country Club will hold from March 4 to 7.

According to the captain of the HSD Golf and Country Club, Oyintonefie Richie Etonye, the international tournament is specially organised to mark the one year anniversary in office of Governor Douye Diri.

Etonye, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Yenagoa, said a mini golf lounge and an open air relaxation sports bar built in honour of the Governor would also be officially commissioned.

He said the HSD Golf and Country Club is proud of the modest but significant achievements of Governor Diri in the last one year, which has made the state to experience peace and stability.

Recounting the political tension that heralded the governor’s ascension, Etonye noted that with pragmatic leadership, Diri was able to douse the tension, mobilise the state together and began a process of healing and fence mending in Nembe and other hitherto troubled areas in the state.

While applauding the governor for running an all inclusive government, the captain of the club commended him for the payment of backlog of pensions and gratuities, and the award of contract for the rehabilitation of internal roads within the state capital.

He added that Governor Diri in his drive to creating speedy investment and development opportunities has begun massive road construction in different parts of the state such as the Yenagoa/Oporoma road, Igbogene/AIT road, and the Ekeremor/Sagbama road, among others.

Etonye stated that the Governor’s award of several contracts and roll out of infrastructural projects was geared to jump start critical investments in the agricultural and tourism sectors of the state’s economy, attracting investors and bringing lasting development to the state.

The HSD Golf and Country Club Captain stressed that the governor had silently achieved so much regardless of the plethora of court cases instituted against him with the aim of causing distractions for his administration, but with the help of God, he surmounted them all.

He informed that the golf tournament will be played with all COVID-19 protocols and the participating professional golfers from the four African countries of Zimbabwe, Ghana, Gabon, and Cameroon have all been fully informed and are equally ready to adhere strictly to it.

“There will be various mouth watering prizes to be won ranging from giant trophies, millions of cash prizes for the overall winners, a Toyota saloon car and more. The tournament is also open to golfers from across the country, not just four African countries.

“It is going to be a massive event. Our club’s aim is to also use the golf tournament to drive tourism development in the state by bringing in multi nationals to experience the best of Bayelsa hospitality as well as to explore vast business and tourism potentials of the state.

“Under the Douye Diri-led Prosperity Government, Bayelsa is fast emerging as the most peaceful state in Nigeria, an emerging investment haven where people can come for leisure, live and do business.

“If you’re a golfer or lover of the sport you can’t afford to miss it. We are glad that even with the current circumstances globally, we are putting this together to showcase the fact that in Bayelsa only the best happens” Etonye said.