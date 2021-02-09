From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Government has accused a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Garus Gololo of trying to incite Nigerians against Governor Samuel Ortom and the Benue Anti Open Grazing Law.

Gololo was said to have granted an interview where he allegedly accused Governor Ortom of sponsoring militia to kill Fulani people in Benue State.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya however described Gololo’s claim as false and mischevous saying Gololo is always in the habit of raising false alarm everytime.

In a chat with Daily Sun on Monday, Tambaya described his principal as a peace loving person who loves every law abiding Nigerian irrespective of tribe or religion.

He recalled that sometimes in 2018 during the incessant attacks on Benue by Herdsmen, Gololo had said that Fulani were attacking and killing Benue people because they rustled their cattle.

“Gololo has always been like that, making bogus and unsubstantiated claims everytime. But I can tell you that there’s no truth in all what he is saying because all law abiding Fulani currently residing in Benue are not under any threat in the state.

“I’ll only advise him (Gololo) to change his ways and apologize to the Governor because he had benefitted immensely from him when the going was good.”

Tambaya further reiterated that the anti open grazing law in the state was a win win situation for both herders and farmers as it had drastically reduced clashes between the duo as well as checked cases of cattle rustling to a large extent.

“Little wonder the Nigerian Governors Forum NGF is now trying to follow the Benue example by banning open grazing and adopting ranching in their states.”