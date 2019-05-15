Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Twenty women in Gombe State have been trained on use of internet and social media to make ends meet.

The training was organised by Khalid Muhammad, who participated at the just-concluded Bauchi Feminist Internet School, organised by the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD).

“This training is also expected to merge the gap between male and female internet users and to also give the female a chance to have their voice heard. After the Bauchi training I realised that there was the need for me to also step-down the knowledge gained. Women can be empowered by the use of internet, I believe with this training the participants can move from the use social media for greetings to money making venture,” he said.

Some of the participants expressed happiness over the drill which they said had opened their eyes to the business prospect of the internet.

Sadiya Aliyu said: “I have been online since five years, however, I never knew of the business prospect, now with this knowledge gained today I’m going to start up an online business.” Rabi Umar, another resident also said the training helped her know of other ways of making her online presence valuable.