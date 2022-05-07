By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Concerned PDP Vanguard has condemned the participation of Dr Babayo Ardo, a serving Federal Civil Service Permanent Secretary, in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) screening process for gubernatorial aspirants in Bauchi State.

In a statement, the leader of the group, Sani Kabiru, said the current permanent secretary in the Ministry of Niger Delta attended the PDP gubernatorial screening in Bauchi, which he said is a clear contravention of the civil service rules which prohibits serving civil servants from participating in such activities.

The group said that as a party, it would be counterproductive to allow people who will not respect the rules of political engagements to participating in its processes.

‘It has come to our notice that Dr Babayo Ardo, the current permanent secretary in the ministry of Niger Delta attended the PDP gubernatorial screening in Bauchi in clear contravention of the civil service rules which prohibit serving civil servants from participating in such activities.

‘For the avoidance of doubt, the Head of Service of the Federation recently issued a circular wherein she reiterated the position of the law which prohibits civil servants from participating in nominations exercises or party primaries.

‘It is in lieu of the above that we wish to bring Dr Babayo’s conduct to the attention of the leadership of the PDP as well as the federal government where Dr Babayo Ardo is still employed.

‘It is our informed opinion that the screening team ought not to have attended to him knowing fully well that he’s a serving permanent secretary who neither presented a letter of resignation nor termination of appointment,’ the group said.

