From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has stated that his tour of the 114 wards of the state is beyond campaigning, describing it as a way to keep in touch with the people at the grassroots to identify their needs with a view to solving them.

The governor expressed concern over the bad condition of access roads in Nafada and other Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state, which according to him, inflicts hardships on the people of different communities, especially during the rainy season.

Governor Yahaya stated this while speaking during a courtesy call by his campaign team at the palace of the Emir of Nafada, Alhaji Muhammad Dadum Hamza. He explained that they are measures towards solving the accessibility problem in the LGA.

He said, “we are looking at the possibility of building bigger and more efficient bridges on Nafada access road; we are equally going to build water diversion channels to protect the road from overflow and erosion threats capable of isolating the people of the area, especially during the rainy season”.

However, the governor recounted the achievements of his government, which he said are very much visible in all nooks and crannies of the state, maintaining that his administration’s performance is unmatchable as he fulfilled most of the campaign promises made in 2019.

He assured that his administration will not forsake the region in the provision of amenities and dividends of democracy, as he urges youths and other residents in the area to shun violence and embrace peace for the progress and development of their respective communities.

Speaking at Jigawa and Gudukku Wards, the governor promised to end the age-long road problem in the area. He said, “the problem of Jigawa and Gudukku roads will soon be history; we will construct a road linking Jigawa with a spur to Gudukku”.

On his part, the Emir expressed delight over the visit, describing it as historic and homecoming. He applauded the governor’s concern over the plights of the people of Nafada, commending his resolve to tackle the Famer-herder conflict in the state.

“Governor Inuwa loves Nafada more than the people of Nafada themselves, this is buttressed by his commitment towards ensuring the security of lives and property of people and numerous development projects executed in the emirate,” he said.