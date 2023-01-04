From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Auditor General of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State, Mahmud Mohammed Wafa, has dumped the party for the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in the state.

According to him, his switch of allegiance was forced by the failure of the PDP in mending cracks and issues occasioned by primaries. He explained that the PDP can’t usher in the leadership that is needed in the state come the 2023 general election.

He also accused the APC-led government in Gombe of spare heading an unacceptable leadership style in the state. He said, “looking at the present debauched situation, we need to put heads together to rescue the state from the APC led-government and the PDP has been in disarray and confusion since its primary election in March last year, so it can’t give us the leadership we want.

Wafa who announced his move to NNPP shortly after the PDP flagged off its gubernatorial campaigns in the state, stated this while speaking with journalists after a meeting with the NNPP gubernatorial candidate in the state, Khamis Ahmed Mailantarki.

Wafa revealed that he joined the NNPP to rescue the state from the APC-led government that has downgraded the state to a hopeless situation.

“It’s obvious with his track records and humility, Mailantarki will provide better leadership in the state compared with those in APC and PDP and NNPP is the only platform that we can leverage to stabilise the state beyond 2023,” Wafa further stated.

As the 2023 general elections approach, prominent politicians and chieftains of both the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and PDP have continued to join the opposition NNPP in Gombe state.