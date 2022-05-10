By Sunday Ani

A group, Ethics and Corporate Compliance Institute of Nigeria (ECCIN) has raised the alarm over the possibility of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not having a governorship candidate in Gombe State.

A petition to the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, noted that contrary to the circular by the Head of Service of the Federation (HOS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, that civil servants should not participate in partisan politics while in service, the party has gone ahead to clear a serving permanent secretary in the Ministry of Niger Delta, Dr. Ardo Babayo Kumo, for the governorship of Gombe State in the forthcoming primary election

The group claimed that with the development, the party might be disqualified from participating in the governorship poll nor be able to field any candidate if Dr. Kumo emerges as the flag bearer because his candidacy would have violated the public service rule.

Titled “Petition against the clearance and request for the disqualification of Dr. Ardo Babayo Kumo-aspirant for Office of Governor of Gombe State,” the petitioner argued that Kumo cannot be validly nominated because he was yet to resign his appointment as permanent secretary at the time he presented himself for screening and was subsequently issued a provisional clearance to contest the primary election.

Kumo is alleged to have joined the PDP on March 11, 2022 with serial number, 3910.

Part of the petition read: “The chairman is invited to note that Dr. Ardo Babayo Kumo is a civil servant, and currently the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs.

“Note also that the above notwithstanding, the said Dr. Kumo was issued with a provisional certificate of clearance to participate in the primary election for the selection of PDP candidate for the Gombe State Governorship elections.

“It is most pertinent for the party to observe that this may lead to the disqualification of the party and the candidate because he cannot be validly nominated as a civil servant at the time of the issuance of the certificate of clearance.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation had by a Circular referenced HCSF/479/1\/19 dated May 5, 2022, clarified that Civil Servants shall not engage in partisan politics.

“Furthermore, the civil service rules and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 in the Fifth Schedule prohibit a public servant from engaging in partisan politics.

“To buttress the above point, Rule 030501 (g) of the public service rules prohibits public servants from engaging in partisan political activities. Further, rule 030422 provides that no officer shall, without express permission of the Government, whether on duty or leave of absence hold any office, paid or unpaid, permanent or temporary, in any political organisation; offer him/herself or nominate anyone else as a candidate for any elective public office including membership of a local government council, State or National Assembly; indicate publicly his support for or opposition to any party, candidate or policy; as well as engage in canvassing in support of political candidates.”

“Despite this clear rule, Dr. Kumo was a member of the PDP as indicated in the attached membership register.

“This portends grave danger for the PDP as a person who is not qualified to be a member cannot be validly nominated by the party as a flag bearer in an election.

“Dr. Kumo is a civil servant, who is bound by the Public Service Rules and who is currently the sitting Permanent Secretary of Niger Delta Ministry and is subject to the clear provisions of the fifth schedule to the Constitution.

“He cannot, therefore, be validly nominated as a party flag bearer. His participation in the primary elections may mar the exercise. In view of the above, we request the immediate withdrawal of the clearance certificate issued to him and his exclusion from the process.”

Efforts to speak with Kumo proved abortive but a source in the party dismissed the petition as immaterial and members of the group as “mere irritants and bad losers.”

