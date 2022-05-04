From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

In the build-up to the 2023 general elections, the Gombe state Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared its support for the continuity of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as the state governor.

According to the association, the quality and ultramodern outlook of projects being executed by the governor leaves no one in doubt of his desire to leave an enduring legacy.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Youth Wing of the association Deacon Yusuf Haske while speaking during a Sallah homage visit to the governor on Tuesday in Gombe.

Haske attributed the peaceful co-existence being enjoyed in the State to the administrative ingenuity of the state governor as well as the cooperation of the people which according to him, deserves the commendation of all and sundry.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, earlier today, received a delegation from the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Gombe State Chapter which paid him Sallah homage in the wake of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Also speaking during the visit, the State CAN Chairman, Reverend Joseph Alphonsus who led the delegation, explained that the Christian community deemed it necessary to identify with the governor and the entire Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid el-Fitri celebration in view of the religious tolerance, understanding and peaceful co-existence between the two major faiths in the state.

The Chairman described the coinciding of the Christian Lenten season and the month of Ramadan as divine predestination to further strengthen the relationship between Christianity and Islam.

He described Governor Yahaya’s APC led administration as decisive in the areas of social cohesion, short and long economic emancipation, infrastructural development as well as youth empowerment among other areas of human capital development.

On his part, Governor Yahaya commended the association for the visit to felicitate with him and the entire Muslims in the State. He said, “I just pray that both of us across all faiths must have learnt a lot, must have learnt to be our brothers’ keepers”.

He explained that the season was meant for the rich in the society to have a feel of the ordinary man who lacks food and shelter. He said, “I pray that we have learned the feel of the ordinary man who lacks food, shelter and who looks up to us in order to provide the ways and the means for him to survive and live well in this God own country”.

The governor stated that despite all the evil plans of some, the state has continued to enjoy religious tolerance as well as peace and harmony, “the people of the state must stand together in solidarity with one another because poverty, disease and hunger are blind to ethnic and religious affiliations”.

Governor Yahaya also used the visit to intimate the Christian community, whose population is more in the southern part of the State, that throughout the history of Gombe, no administration has invested more in the zone than his government did in the last three years.

He said the essence of leadership is to serve humanity irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliations, maintaining that “that’s the spirit of Gombe State Government. Gombe belongs to all citizens of the State”.