Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Diocese of Gombe Anglican Communion has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to improve on the security situation in the country following a near-total collapse of the system.

The church made the statement at the end of this year’s synod with theme “Total commitment: An imperative in following Jesus.”

In a communiqué signed by the Bishop of Gombe who is also the Archbishop of Jos Province, Most Reverend Henry C Ndukuba, and made available to newsmen in Gombe after it held its second session of the 7th Synod, called on the Federal government to immediately address the situation and secure helpless Nigerians.

The communiqué said the collapse of the security network manifests in wanton destruction of lives, increased cases of kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and upsurge in Boko Haram activities.

The communiqué also called on communities and security agents to double their efforts at protecting critical national infrastructure such as power installations to avoid being vandalised or damaged.

It observed with dismay, the increasing rate of suicide in the country and called on government at every level to take steps to reduce the economic and social pressure on the people especially the youths.

The communiqué, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the New Minimum Wage Bill of N30,000.00 into law and urged for its prompt implementation; it also urged the Federal government to avoid policies that would undermine the laudable achievement.

While congratulating Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya and his team for their resilience and winning the confidence and support of the people of Gombe State, the synod urged the governor and his team to “take steps to maintain peace and peaceful coexistence in the state as this is the basis for every development.

The synod called on the church to “be committed to Christ, to soul winning and teaching the sound word of God, leading new people and converts to the Lord Jesus and growing the local churches.”