By Zika Bobby

A former governorship aspirant and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna, has resigned his membership.

Gwamna, who is nursing governorship ambition in the 2023 general election, tendered his resignation letter to the APC chairman of Jekadafari ward on Tuesday.

In the resignation letter, Gwamna explained that he made the decision after wide consultations with his family, political associates and supporters.

Although he did not state reasons for dumping the party, it is alleged that APC leadership in the state has taken side with Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

Isah Kaltungo, a supporter of Gwamna said in some local government areas visited by Governor Yahaya, stakeholders and party executive members endorsed the governor for the second time.

According to him, that was an indication that the party would not provide fair playing ground for all governorship aspirants in the next primary.

However, the former APC chieftain is yet to join any other party.