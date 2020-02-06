Gombe State House Assembly says it will embark on an awareness campaign to prevent Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in the state.

A communique issued by the Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, on Thursday in Bauchi, said the decision was reached at the end of a retreat organised for relevant committees of the assembly.

The communique indicated that the legislators would embark on deliberate awareness creation on SAM through engagements with traditional and religious leaders.

It added that there was need to strengthen poverty reduction programmes, awareness creation and capacity building to empower families to avoid malnutrition.

The lawmakers agreed that such programmes would provide alternatives to addressing malnutrition and improve healthy feeding.

“As legislators, we have the powers to legislate and oversight, so we will therefore perform our duties to ensure that we conduct proper oversight functions.”

The lawmakers, therefore, said they would follow up to ensure prompt release of funds as regards to SAM and ensure the funds are used appropriately.

They pledged to encourage colleges of health sciences to train students to enable them provide professional support to curb the menace of malnutrition in rural areas.

The Assembly also pledged to pass a bill that would compel health workers posted to rural areas to remain in their places of work.

It said the assembly would partner with the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) to explore ways of changing the indices regarding SAM in the state, to secure the future of the children.

NAN reports that the retreat was organised by CISLAC to draw support for the prevention and treatment of severe and acute malnutrition in the state.(NAN)