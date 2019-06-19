The immediate past deputy governor of Gombe State, Charles Iliya, has surrendered official vehicles in his possession to the committee constituted by the state governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

Chairman of the recovery committee, Group Capt. Peter Bilal, (rtd.) said the former deputy governor voluntarily surrendered a bullet proof Lexus Jeep and two other luxury vehicles.

Bilal, appreciated some individuals including aides of the former governor who also voluntarily surrendered cars, landed properties as well as other machineries in their possession.

The committee had last Saturday appealed to former governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, his Aide Decamp (ADC), Principal Permanent Secretary (PPS), his former commissioner of finance as well as other political appointees to account for properties allegedly worth billions, illegally disposed off at the end of their stay in office.

“To this end, the former governor has failed to comply with the directive or surrender the expected properties in his possession. The committee had thoroughly investigated the process followed in disposing the properties in question and realized that due process was not followed,” Bilal said.