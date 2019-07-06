The Gombe State government has joined some of its northern counterparts to support the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on its on-going oil expedition in the Gongola basin.

According to a press re- lease by the spokesman of the NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, the governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, made the commitment when he led a delegation of the State Executive on a courtesy visit to the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, in Abuja.

The governor noted that NNPC under the leadership of Dr. Maikanti Baru had made tremendous success, especially in the area of frontier exploration.

He said that contrary to what obtained in some parts of the country where people were hostile to such explor- atory activities, all communities in his state were ready to offer assistance to ensure success of the project.

“In Gombe State at the moment, the people are determined and willing to give whatever support the NNPC requires in order to attain its objectives”, he said.

In his response, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said that the corporation’s initiative to prospect for oil in the Gongola basin and other parts was based on the commitment to harness the nation’s abundant natural re- sources for the growth of the country.