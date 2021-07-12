From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe state has lost one of its gubernatorial aspirants in the last election to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as defection galore continues to play in Nigerian politics.

The defection of Muhammad Jibrin Barde who officially joined PDP on Monday was the latest in Gombe. Barde who was said to be the landlord of the APC national secretariat told newsmen that he was forced out of APC by the bad governance in Gombe.

According to him, “Am not leaving APC for any reason rather than because of the bad governance that we have witnessed in the state”.

Barde Accused Governor Yahaya’s APC led government in Gombe of running a “self-empowering” government. He said, “We are all witness to the fact that what we are witnessing in Gombe today, is a government of a person, by a person, for a person not a government of the people for the people and by the people”.

Barde cited that the level of decay in social infrastructure in the state was a prof of bad governance by the APC government. He said, “The infant mortality rate speaks volumes, the maternal mortality rate also speaks volumes, if you look at the level of our infrastructure in the state particularly the healthcare, not only healthcare across the state, all other social services have crumbled”.

The gubernatorial aspirant also accused the APC government of engaging in callous statements that incite violence and unrest in the state.

“We have a leadership that incites violence, that does not care about the youths or the development of the youths, this is an administration that has engage in callous statements that go as far as inciting unrest in the state,” Barde alleged.

Barde who disclosed that he left APC on February 2nd 2021 before making it official this Monday added saying, “the number of people I came into PDP with is irrelevant because people in this state believe in good governance and we have bad governance in the state and we all know that Gombe is a PDP state.

“PDP is the best party that we know in the state, it has the followership, it has credible candidates, credible people and therefore I want to pass this message very clear that we are prepared to take over governance of the state come 2023,” Barde stated.

