From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The government of Gombe State has barred hunting activities in border communities in the state. This was as suspected hoodlums launched an attack on Nyuwar, Jessu and communities of Balanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to the State government, no fewer than five were killed, several houses reportedly burnt and farm produce destroyed in the renewed communal clash between the Waja and Lunguda in the communities, in spite of the 24-hour curfew imposed by the government on the communities.

Addressing newsmen shortly, an emergency security meeting, on Monday, in Gombe, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Julius Ishaya, disclosed that about five people were killed in the renewed attacks, in addition to the 15 people that were slaughtered by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Monday, April 12.

The commissioner, who warned residents against violating the curfew, announced that due to the escalation and continuous attack on the communities, the rules of engagement by the Army and other security agents have changed..