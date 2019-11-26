Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The government of Gombe state has in an effort to finding solutions to the frequent auto crash on the southern bypass road in the metropolis embarked on completion of the new bypass road to avert recurrence of accidents and lost of lives on the present bypass road.

It is expected that trucks traveling to Biu in Borno state and other southeastern parts of Gombe will be relocated from the present bypass road to the new road which rips through Gona, Garko to Kalshi axis.

According to the state commissioner of work and transport, Engineer Abubakar Bappah, the project was to decongest the present bypass which has claimed several lives and properties, as a result, a continuous auto crash. Trucks would be diverted from present bypass to the new one which is under construction, he told newsmen shortly after inspecting the construction site.

While calling on contractors handling the projects to ensure quality work and timely completion, Bappah also restated that the state government is committed to bringing succor to the people of the state and that construction of the new bypass road is a way of saving lives to end misery of victims families.

Responding to the call made by commissioner, the project manager, Eighteen Engineering Company (EEC) Mr. Dong assured that the project will be completed for use within the time frame specified in the contract agreement.