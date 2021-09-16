From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has suspended caretaker chairman of the Association in Gombe State, Sunday Congo, for alleged insubordination and neglect of authorities.

This was because of their recent action in publishing a congratulatory message to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali lbrahi Pantami, which CAN leadership said that it caused them embarrassment.

CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a letter dated September 15th, 2021, stated that the Gombe State CAN Chairman, Sunday Congo, neither secured permission for such action nor consulted with the National body of CAN, hence the disgrace and embarrassment to the Christian body.

He asked the affected person to relinquish his position with immediate effect and hand over all CAN’s property to next person in line in the Bloc.

The letter reads: “Following the recent publications of your congratulatory message to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali lbrahi Pantami, we write to inform you that your actions has generated a lot of concerns amongst members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“This action of yours in publishing and release made on behalf of the Association is tantamount to unilateral decision of you and overzealousness on your part, which was done without authorization and clearance. It is not only provocative but undermines the CAN NEC Executive. It does not in anyway represent their position.

“In view of the above, you are hereby directed to relinquish your position in Gombe CAN Executive with immediate effect and hand over all CAN’s property to your next in line in your Bloc. In future, you are advised to consult and get approval from the Authority of CAN national level so that we all may speak with one voice.”

When contacted, Sunday Congo, confirmed that he received the letter from CAN General Secretary, notifying him of the suspension. I don’t want to comment on this because it’s Gombe issue. It’s unfortunate that the national body reacted this way.”

