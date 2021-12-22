From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused national officials of the association of masterminding chaos being experienced in the state chapter.

According to a group of clergymen the national officials have been hellbent on imposing an exco that are against the will of the delegates who elected their ideal and legitimate leaders. Pastor Musa Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of the group, expressed disappointment over the aftermath of the election which was held on December 14th at the CAN centre in Gombe.

He said, “such an ugly incident among religious body could be best described as devilish exercise”.

He explained that the confusion arose when the CAN AGS and Legal Adviser insisted on appointing candidates from their blocs. Pastor Musa alleged that the legal adviser insisted on allocating the Chairmanship to her bloc (CSN), ‘even when the bloc only contested for Secretary.’

‘The AGS, OAIC bloc appointed his Yoruba brother (OAIC) who has been in CAN since Gen Abacha’s regime as Secretary,’ the clergy said.

Pastor Musa stated that the group of clergymen has vowed to disrupt the congress that is set to take place this Wednesday. He described the election as a congress that is sponsored by some troublesome politicians from the opposition in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘They (the group) are mobilising massively to storm the venue, insisting that the meeting must not hold in that CAN Centre,’ he said.

On his part, Rev Joel Wakili, the chairman that is said to have been elected by the majority, expressed disappointment over the incident, describing it as uncalled for.

He said that ‘the other faction might have been sponsored to create confusion in Gombe State but God will take control.’

Another member of the group of clergymen accused the security agents of shielding the national officials when the majority of the delegates protested the imposing.

‘But we cannot fold our arms and watch these impostors drag the reputations of CAN in the mud by a few individuals, it seems the security agencies are turning deaf ears to what is capable of causing security breach in the state.’