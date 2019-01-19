It was a ghastly scene at Madaki quarters of Gombe metropolis Friday when security agents battled to clampdown on an angry mob demanding swift justice to be meted out on a car thief who had a head-on collusion with a Mercedes Benz car, killing 2 of the 4 occupants of the vehicle.

According to Lawan Babangida, an eyewitness, the car robber was being pursued from where he had stolen a Honda Accord at Yaya Arabi Mosque, near Union Bank roundabout, but as he was about be caught in traffic, he crossed to the other lane where he knocked down four pedestrians by a street lamp, before having a face to face collusion with a vehicle.

Confirming the incident, Public Relation Officer of Gombe State Police Command Mary Obed Malum, in a text message sent to Daily Sun said, the command had recorded the arrest of a 22-year-old Sani Ibrahim of Jekada Fari quarters, Gombe in a case of theft of motor vehicle and culpable homicide.

The police spokeswoman said the suspect, at around 1930 hours on Friday, stole a Honda Accord 2003 model with Reg. No. GME196 AA belonging to Adamu Sale of Yalan Guruza quarters Gombe, at Yaya Arabi mosque near Union Bank roundabout, and that the owner of the car raised an alarm.

“The thief was chased, and in a bid to escape crossed to the other lane of the dual carriage road, as a result [of which] he knocked down four pedestrians, a street lamp, thereon had a head-on-collusion with a C-class Mercedes Benz.

4 occupants with various injuries were rushed to F.T.H (Federal Teaching Hospital) Gombe, where two were confirmed dead by a medical doctor, while the rest are receiving treatment at the health facility, the PPRO explained.

She added that investigation is in progress and that the case will soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).