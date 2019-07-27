Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Collage of Education (COE) Billiri has secured the 2019 zonal intervention of N461.9 million from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for infrastructural development of the college.

This was disclosed by the Provost of the College, Dr Langa Banguji, during an interaction with newsmen in his office on Friday. He revealed that the college, which was established by the state government in 2012 and commenced educational activities in 2015, has been moving from grace to grace.

“As members of management, the team has decided to make some sacrifices to make sure we lay a solid foundation for the development of the school, as parts of the sacrifice none of us has official vehicles, we put the collage first before any other thing,” Dr Langa said.

However, he revealed that the college is grappling with lots of challenges which include none fencing of the school, lack of student’s hostels, shortage of senior academic staff and staff accommodation offices as well as erosion problem which is now a treat to some parts of the school land.

“We thank God that we have been enlisted with TETFund and have gotten a zonal intervention of N106 million, which we are using to address some these issues. We have also collected the 2019 allocation of about 461.9 million; we intend to use the intervention to construct twin Lecture Theater, however we are still working modalities to access the funds,” he explained.

He added that: “We are hopeful that the state government will revisit the contracts of constructing accommodation and also completion of the fencing so as to secure the college.

“The past government had given the contract of fencing the college but along the line something happened and it was suspended; we hope the government of the day will soon come to our aid.”