Abdulrazaq Mungadi

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has urged residents of Gombe State as well as other parts of the country to be involved in the prevention of crime and criminality.

According to the IGP, security will be better guaranteed when and where members of society are actively involved. Mr Adamu stated this on Monday at the inauguration of the Community Policing Advisory Committee (CPAC) set up by the government of Gombe State.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of zone 3, Halliru Abubakar Gwandu, the IGP disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has over the years made community policing a cardinal focus for effective service delivery.

He explained that the force is planning to develop and implement the Gombe State crime prevention and community strategy to mitigate youth violence and restlessness as well as other social vices.

On his part, state governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya stated that his administration will continue to ensure synergy with security agencies in the state in order to achieve the desired peace among the populace.

He noted that the community policing strategy needs to be strengthened and made more effective, with all stakeholders, including security agents, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders coming together to work out the best way to secure communities.

The governor stated that the objective of every committed government is to secure the lives and property of its people, hence his government’s decision to establish a ministry for internal security and ethical orientation.

He said Gombe State had remained relatively peaceful despite being surrounded by states ravaged by the insurgency in the North-East. He stressed, however, that more needs to be done to address the security crisis in the region.

While he tasked residents to cooperate with the newly inaugurated committee, the governor said the committee was established as a body to jointly work with security outfits in the state to address all forms of insecurity.

He announced that the advisory committee is to be chaired by the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, and that it will be co-chaired by the state Commissioner of Police for co-ordination and in turn report to the state governor.

In an address to welcome guest at the inauguration ceremony, the police boss in charge of the Gombe State police command, CP Maikudi Shehu, revealed that the command has overtime enjoyed an unprecedented co-operation, support and assistance from the state while he assured that the command is committed to supporting the government in taming the tide of security challenges in the state.