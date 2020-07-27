Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has announced the State government’s plan to expend N300 million on sensitization and public enlightenment on the management of the Corona-virus (COVID-19) pandemic and post COVID-19 situation in the State.

The governor who signed the downward reviewed 2020 budget into law on Monday stated the pandemic and its effect on the economy of the State necessitated the review of the budget to make provision for the management of the pandemic. He explained that the 2020 budget of the State which was assented to in December 2019 has been reviewed from N130. 828 billion to N107.371 billion.

According to him, the review and downward reduction of the budget were due to the urgent need in health and also for the government reprioritise and align with the realities occasioned by the pandemic.

He said: ‘We have made adequate provisions on COVID-19 by way of providing N500 million for the task-force on COVID-19 through the ministry of health. We have equally provided N500 million intervention in the ministry of health for activities including the creation of isolation centres as well renovations, equipping and procurement of medical supplies.’

The governor further explained that there is a provision of N700 million for the rehabilitation of the general hospital in Bajoga, Funakaye Local Government Area (LGA) and Kumo in Akko LGA and Billiri LGA and others as well in the new appropriation act. He stated that the planned rehabilitation was to equip the hospitals with the standard facilities to care for and treatment of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.