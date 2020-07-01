Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Emir of Akko Emirate council in Gombe State has called for a general awakening with regard to the issue of rape and other sexual crimes which he described as taboo.

Addressing newsmen in his place in Tuesday in Kumo the headquarters of Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, the Emir Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku said the incidences of rape have become a frequent phenomenon not just in his domain or Gombe but across Nigeria at large.

Pointing to stigma and social disposition towards rape victims remain the underlining factors stopping victims from speaking out, the monarch explained that the emirate is focusing on encouraging victims to speak up in order to ensure that perpetrators get the punishment they deserve.

Describing rape as animalistic, immoral and anti-social, the paramount ruler stated that such sexual offences have no justification, advising potential rapists to be wary of what society is planning for them or to be prepared to spend the rest of their lives in jail.

‘Apart from what we are doing at the Emirate Council, I think there is the need for a general awakening on the part of governments, social welfare workers as well as the media and the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to increase awareness creation for the public to speak up against the act,’ he said.

‘And to also encourage victims to speak up because if they hide the event today it will one day come out at a time we can do nothing to the perpetrator or ensure justice for the victim. We know it is a sort of taboo for victims to come out and say I have been raped, but it is better to speak up and get done with the case today than to hide it to time it cannot be proved,’ the Emir advised.