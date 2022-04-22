From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) flags off the distribution of 23,871 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for new registrants in Gombe State, governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jibrin Barde, has urged residents to visit the commission’s local government area offices to pick their voters’ cards.

He said: “My dear good people of Gombe, INEC in our state has taken delivery of thousand of PVCs and I am calling on all of you to proceed as from tomorrow to collect them. It is the only strength and power we have to unseat the incumbent administration of Inuwa Yahaya and clean up the state from the messes it has created and restore hopes back to all of you, both young and old.

“I promise not to disappoint or let you down. Our administration would be people oriented, with human face. We will build infrastructures, revamp our health sectors and build capacities for our youths , women and the men alike. Dividends of democracy won’t be for only few persons who are in the inner circle as it is happening now under this administration and I assure you all of a new beginning that will usher in a new lease of life for everyone in the state.”