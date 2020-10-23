Some farmers in Gombe State have called on fellow farmers to embrace the use of improved seedlings to boost agricultural productivity and enhance their incomes.

They made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Gombe.

According to them, embracing the use of improved varieties of seeds gives the best returns on investment and guarantees higher agricultural production.

Malam Babayo Jauro, a maize farmer from Sarkin Shanu community, said since he stopped cultivating ordinary seeds three years back, he had always been harvesting better yields per hectare.

He described the improved seedling he now uses, as s right step that turns his farming into “a profitable venture’’.

“ Using improved seedlings has really increased my harvest and income from farming.

“When you use improved seeds, the difference will be clear because of the special treatment given improved seeds.

“Ordinary seeds, when planted, may die off and not geminate but these improved seedlings can withstand diseases.

“Any farmer, who wants to earn more from farming and reduce poverty in many communities, has the best choice in using improved seedlings,’’ he said.

Also speaking Malam Buba Baka, a grain farmer from Dukku who benefitted from the Federal Government’s seed palliative told NAN that the seeds were better than that which he was used to.

“ I know the difference between my ordinary seeds and the improved seedlings given to me by the federal government.

“Using improved seedlings will benefit farmers,’’ Baka said.

He explained that before the seed palliatives came, he had already cultivated with the ordinary seed available to him.

“But after getting the seeds palliative, which I also planted, the comparison is huge.

“I have compared per hectare; the special seedlings from the government are very good.

“If all farmers will be using these seeds (improved), most of us will not be poor,’’ he said.

Hajia Halima Yakubu, a sesame farmer from Lafiyawo community in Akko LGA, corroborated Baka’s claim, saying that improved seedlings were the best alternative for women farmers to escape poverty.

Yakubu encouraged all women farmers to embrace improved seedling. (NAN)