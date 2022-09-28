From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Federal Government (FG) has tasked states government to join the cause of eliminating dog-mediated human rabies in the country. According to the government, rabies has been responsible for the death of large numbers of Nigerians mostly in rural communities across the country.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri while speaking at the flag-off of the Nationwide Free Mass Vaccination Campaign Against Dog Mediated Rabies on Wednesday, in Dukku Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State.

Daily Sun gathered that no fewer than four persons have died of rabies-related disease with battling various degrees of injuries in Dukku LGA). Therefore, the Minister urged governments at all levels to do more in the area of prevention and control of the disease.

He said, “generally, ignorance, poverty, and lack of access to timely medical care largely contribute to the spread and impact of the disease in the country”. He also ensured that the ministry is committed to deepening collaboration in the fight against rabies and other diseases in the country.

The ceremony was organized by the federal ministry of agriculture and states ministries of agriculture in collaboration with USAID Breakthrough Action Nigeria in commemoration of the 2020 world rabies day.

Also speaking, the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, Dr Maimuna Abdullahi Habib, explained that they have developed a national strategic plan for the control of rabies in Nigeria.

She said the document outlines the strategies to be adopted for the prevention, control, and eventual elimination of rabies in the country.