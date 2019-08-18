Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Pandemonium struck in several communities of Gombe State, when heavy rains overflowed a river bank and caused a flood disaster that rips through communities around River Gongola in the state.

The affected areas include communities of Malala, Kunde, Gombe Abba, Dukkuyel, Wuro-Tale, Hashidu, Lafiya, Jamari and Zaune all in Dukku Local Government Area (LGA) as well as Nafada the headquarter of Nafada LGA and environs.

Sympathising with victims in both LGs upon receiving briefing on the reported flood the Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity Alhaji Ismaila Uba Misilli expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of a woman, who reportedly lost her life in the flooding as well as those who lost properties and other material resources.

He directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other relevant bodies to immediately move in and undertake an on the spot assessment of the level of devastation in the affected areas and provide succor to the victims to cushion the effect of the disaster.

While urging residents in the state to heed flash flood warnings and avoid flood-prone areas as a preventive measure, Governor Inuwa assured of his administration’s commitment towards the wellbeing of the citizenry, adding that:

“Government will offer assistance to minimize the suffering of the affected persons. Just as we called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to also come to the aid of the victims of the natural disaster,” he said in the statement.