Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to report the condition of roads and the bridge linking Gombe and Yobe states through Nafada/Ngalda communities to the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The bridge which has almost cut-off due to erosion originating from the recent heavy rain that caused flooding destroys farmlands and other property in some parts of Dukku and Nafada Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Inuwa gave the directive during his tour of the communities devastated by floods in the two local government areas. He said SEMA should take the statistics of farmlands and properties destroyed for corresponding actions to be taken.

He assured that the government would make sure that the situation is addressed immediately. He said that was why he had to visit the sites by himself to assess the level of damage inflicted on the people by the rainstorm.

While lamenting what he saw, governor Inuwa said the scene was very bad and that he is trying to see how he could assist in giving the victims all the necessary painkilling measures, both in the immediate and long term basis.

“In the immediate, we have arranged the SEMA and reported equally to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to the aid of the people. But, in the long run, we advised the people to make sure that they conform to the norms of normal building standards so that we don’t build on the flatbeds of the banks of the rivers and the places that are low line, so that we avoid floods.

“And we encourage people to embark on tree planting and all measures that are necessary to curtail erosion and degradation of the environment,” the governor said.

It would be recalled that heavy downpour between August 11 to August 15 had caused serious flooding that rips through several communities in some parts of Dukku and Nafada LGA, claiming one life.

The damaged in Nafada LGA include the washing away crops in some farmlands and Ngalda bridge which is almost completely cut-off while in Dukku LGA about seven communities including Dukkuyel, Dokoro, Gombe Abba, Lafiya Jamere, Wuro Tale, Hashidu, and Zaune were affected.