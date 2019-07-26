Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

It is no longer news that a multi-million Naira waste recycling plant in Gombe State, was abandoned by its promoters at completion stage. The amazing aspect is that the plant has not succeeded in attracting fresh attention from successive governments, despite the millions of naira already sank into it.

In 2008, when the contract was awarded by the Federal Government through the Millennium Development Goal (MDG), it was designed to recycle the easily accessible waste materials, generate resources for government and engage youths in gainful ways. All these have gone with the wind.

A recent visit to the abandoned site located at New Mile 3, Gombe, was an eye opener. The main gate of the complex, standing half- fit, is in a nagging shape while the building is rusting in disuse. The walls are peeling off just as the once well-laid offices are reeking of stale, offensive odour that hurts the nostrils. The rooftop of the structure was ripped off some five years ago, exposing the installed machines to the anger of the blazing sun and rains.

Malam Babayo, a security guard employed to look after the waste recycling plant, explained that the plant was constructed in 2008, but never put to use: “I have been working here as security of this facility, for the past 10 years. Sometimes I just feel like believing that me and the facility have been forgotten by the government. There is no sign of any plan to use the facility and I have not been paid my salary since 2011.”

He admitted that from time to time, some supervisors visit the site to inspect the facility: “But their visits have been fruitless and failed to result in a tangible change of the fortunes of the project.”

Mr Yemi Olaniran, the Gombe State Controller, Federal Ministry of Environment, said: “I understand that the project was a combined effort of the then MDGs and the ministry. I think the project has been handed over to the state government for completion and commissioning.”

Chairman, state branch of the Crabs Dealers Association (CDA), Alhaji Abdullahi Isah, appealed to the Federal Government to return to site. He said his association was ready to feed the recycling plant with all the needed waste from within and outside the state. He added that the project has the capacity to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the state and in the rest of the North Eastern states:

“It would result in far less dependence on foreign sources for fertilizers. The plant could produce the all the fertilizer materials needed y farmers in Gombe State and in the whole of North East.

“For about 12 years after it was launched, the waste to wealth program aimed at stimulating Nigerians into generating wealth from solid waste has remained a mirage since most of the industries constructed to convert these waste are yet to become functional.”

Malam Isma’ila Bima, Coordinator, Jewel Environmental Initiatives (JEI) said the Federal Ministry of Environment has been approached to complete and commission the project: “The ministry said the project has reached a stage that they are now looking for Public Private Partners (PPP) who will take over the plant in order to complete the project and put it to use.”

Former Commissioner for Environment and Forest Resources, Hajiya Sa’adatu Sa’ad, had told newsmen before their tenure expired that the government was planning to establish a waste to wealth recycling plant in the state.