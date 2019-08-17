Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Hon. Binta Bello, a former lawmaker representing Kaltungo/Shongom federal constituency, Gombe State, in the House of Representatives has awarded a contract for the construction of 3 blocks of classrooms of 15 units in 15 communities in Kaltungo/Shongom

Binta, represented by her former senior legislative aide, Mr Simon Dauda Usman, told newsmen in Shongom that the contract was her own way of giving back to the community.

She stated that the good people of Kaltungo/Shongom federal constituency deserved the benefit of their investment in voting for her while she served as their legislator in the National Assembly.

“The project is all about continuity of constituency project work which I pursued before the end of my tenure, which has eventually come into fusion, and the contractors have come to site. The project is 45 blocks of classrooms of 3 blocks of classrooms each in 15 communitiesl and this will be well furnished. This was pursued [as a] project and today it is a reality,” she explained.

“This is why we have gone round with the engineers from the federal ministry and the contractors for the communities to see them and also for the people to also give the site of the school within the existing schools.

Binta added that the project, when completed, will go a long way in helping to address the challenge of out of school children in Gombe State by increasing enrolment.

She advised the communities to support mthe contractor handling the project whenever necessary and to put the schools to good use when the project is completed.

Bldr Cletus Jatau, Chief Resident Building Officer, Federal Ministry of Power, Works, and Housing, Gombe State, who was on ground to supervise the project and site, said he was satisfied with all the arrangements.

Jatau told newsmen that the project would be completed in 12 weeks, adding that the ministry expects that the contractor would commence work immediately so they could complete the work before then.

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, the contractor handling the project said: “all arrangements have been concluded and we are moving to the site tomorrow to commence work.

Abdullahi, however, appealed to the communities to give them the needed cooperation to see the work to completion.

Speaking, the village head of Lalaipido, Abu Malami, thanked Hon. Binta Bello for all she had done for the community, adding that her work cut across all sectors, including the provision of a transformer that has improved their power supply.

Mr Kefas Iliya, chairman Filiya Community Development Association, said the project was timely, adding that it demonstrated the love of Hon. Bello for her constituency.