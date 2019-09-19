Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The board and management of Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe has lamented the absence of functional vehicles to carry out critical duties and is appealing for assistance from Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Chairman of the board, Mr Enyi Chukwuma, who visited the governor, said the hospital operated with one functional vehicle which has marred ability to render quality services to patients.

He also said the hospital was faced with challenges, such as, lack of manpower, water shortage and epileptic electricity. He said amid poor power supply, the hospital spends about N30million to fuel generators and pay electricity bills.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, promised to intervene and address some of the issues raised by the hospital. He also assured government is working hard to strengthen health facilities in the state. Yahaya, said the government had sent representatives to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to discuss ways of improving the electricity supply to the state, even as he assured that government would look into the issue of lack of vehicles and water supply to the hospital.