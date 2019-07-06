Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Seventy two hours after the Federal Government suspended the plan to build Ruga settlements in some states in Nigeria, Gombe state governor, Muhammad Yahaya, has expressed disappointment with the decision. He has therefore said despite the suspension, Gombe will continue with its implementation, because “to us, it’s a very good initiative.”

The Chairman of the National Food Security/Herders/Farmers Conflict, Dave Umahi had said that the suspension was due to lack of consistency with the National Economic Council (NEC) and FG approved national livestock transformation plan which has programme of rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) resulting from the crisis and development of ranching in any willing state.

Yahaya said this Friday after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The governor was responding to a question from State House Correspondents. According to him, his state had 200,000 hectares ready to donate to the federal government for the project, adding that “the pastoralists deserves our sympathy as the conflict is also affecting them.”

“I want you to know that any policy federal government initiated, Gombe State is ready to key in because the present administration’s policies are meant for the development of this country.

“For instance, on the issue of Ruga pilot scheme, I said in Gombe we have more than 200,000 hectares set aside for herdsmen’s use. So, if other States rejected the pilot scheme, we have no reason to reject it, but to even demand for its implementation.”

Asked if he is ready to join if it is reintroduced, he said: “Up till date, I’m yet to come to terms with the fact that the pilot scheme has been suspended. We are going to continue with it, because to us, it is a very good initiative. Considering the hardship our brothers and sisters (Herdsmen), are now facing, we need to find a lasting solution for them, so, as to save their lives because they are Nigerians.”

On the purpose of his visit, he said it was a solidarity visit and to give update on the situation of the state. He said his administration will offer good governance, and service delivery to the people.