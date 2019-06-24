Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has appointed the states’s Amirul Hajj Team for the 2019 hajj operations.

According to the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on media and publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Governor Inuwa has approved the appointment of the Emir of Gombe, Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, as Amirul Hajj/Head of governments delegation.

Misili also reveals that other members of the team includes: Zubair Muhammad Umar as the Deputy Amirul Hajj; Alhaji Danjuma Mohammed, Malam Ado Gabanni, Sheikh Adamu Dokoro, Sheikh Adamu Girbo, Sheikh Usman Isah Taliyawa, Sheikh Naziru Idrisa Umar, Hajiya Farida Sulaiman, Hajiya Uwani Shuaibu Gara and Saidu Shehu Awak as secretary of the team.

While working with the Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and other relevant agencies, the Amirul Hajj team is mandated to ensure proper oversight and smooth operation of the 2019 Hajj exercise.