Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has congratulated Senator Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila on their emergence as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

While hailing the election of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege as deputy senate president and Ahmed Idris Wase as deputy speaker, the governor also commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders in ensuring unity of purpose and party supremacy.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Musillli

He described the four presiding officers as courageous, visionary and loyal party men with sterling leadership qualities to lead a united and cohesive Assembly that will work for the progress of the country.

“The new leaders have kept faith with the governing APC over the years and are capable of engendering harmonious working relationship between the executive and the legislature in the overall interest of the nation,” he noted.

Inuwa also expressed optimism that: “the Ninth National Assembly would cooperate and work closely with the executive led by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Judiciary and all tiers of government as well as the APC in the task of moving the country to the next level of economic growth and prosperity.”