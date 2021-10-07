From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor of Gombe State Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has disclosed plans to complete the abandoned College of Nursing and Midwifery, Dukku and convert it to the Gombe State University (GSU), Dukku Campus.

According to the governor, the over N2.4 billion project which is about 80 per cent completed cannot be completed as the intended college, rather it would be completed and handed over to GSU for other use.

Regarding the college, which was initiated in 2013 by the previous administration, the governor stated: ‘We don’t have any hospital that can be converted to a specialist hospital in the whole of Gombe State now, we had to recruit about six more consultants and spend over N800 million to upgrade the so-called specialist hospital in Gombe metropolis to a real specialist hospital,’ he said.

The governor stated this on Thursday, during an inspection visit to the project site in Dukku Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. He said: ‘We will not abandon this project because of the resources already spent on it, so, we will complete it in no distance time and use it as a learning centre of the GSU.

The governor had in July hinted that the state-owned college of nursing sited in Dukku would be relocated to Gona emirate in Akko LGA.

