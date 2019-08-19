Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor of Gombe, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has declared a state of emergency on the state’s educational sector.

The governor who is unhappy with the ranking of the state in the 2019 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said the declaration takes immediate effect.

Gombe occupies the 34th position.

“It was shameful and depressing to see students in the state perform so woefully in national examinations, the governor said in a statement signed by media aide, Ismaila Uba Misilli.

He noted that the rating reflected the systemic and steady decay in the education sector, alleging poor performance was as a result of the relegation of education by the immediate past administrator of the state.

“They turned a blind eye while the quality of basic education in the state declined consistently to the point that the state has remained in the bottom 10 of both WAEC and NECO ranking consistently,” he said.

However, the governor who had set up a short, medium and long term strategies to reposition the education sector and raise the position of the state, also declared that his administration will do everything within its powers to improve the performance of Gombe students, starting with a total overhaul of the basic education system in the state.