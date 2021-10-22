Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and former lawmaker, honourable Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, have backed the maiden edition of “Gombe to Europe” football tourney held at the state’s township stadium, Pantami.

The tournament, which was powered by the erstwhile lawmaker, saw Mailantarki Care Football Academy of Gombe emerged winner following their 3-1 victory against Bauchi based team, Sergio Football Club.

The governor, who was represented by his director of protocol Habibu Musa, host, Hon. Mailantarki and other dignitries, rewarded the winning team with the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000), while the second, third and fourth placed teams also got monetary reward.

Abdulrahman Sa’idu of Mailantarki Care Football Academy received the golden boot award for netting five goals, while teammate, Abdulazeez Adamu Maiyadi got a plague as best player of the competition. Abdulbasit Bayo walked away with an adidas boot after being spotted the best defender, just as Coach Sule Garba was adjudged best coach of the competition.

Meanwhile, the Manu Garba led technical committee of the scouting tournament has shortlisted 82 players from 30 teams. The shortlisted players have resumed camping ahead October 24th scouting tourney billed to feature European football directors and scouts.

