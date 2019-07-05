Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Barely 72 hours after the Federal government suspended plans to build Ruga settlements in some states in across the country, Gombe governor, Muhammad Yahaya, has expressed disappointment over the decision.

Yahaya said this on Friday after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The governor was responding to a question from State House correspondents.

He said his state has 200,000 hectares of land ready to be donated to the Federal government for the project, adding that the pastoralists deserve Nigeria’s sympathy as conflicts between them and farmers are adversely affecting them.