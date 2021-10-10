From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have commended the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, for his consistent and selfless contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

In a goodwill message sent to the governor on the occasion of his birthday, which was signed by its chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors reiterated collective commitment to implementation of programmes that would strengthen their capacities to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in the country.

The statement read in part: “We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria. Guided by our party, APC, you have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria.

“As we rejoice with Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.”

