Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

It was a moment of unity and cultural renaissance as Kaltungo Chiefdom of Gombe State rolled out the festive drum to celebrate the 2019 edition of its cultural day. It was a festival organized to showcase their cultural heritage and to identify with Christians on Christmas day.

Satisfied by the performance of pockets of traditional dances groups from clans within the chiefdom the state governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, disclosed that the annual event usually organized by the chiefdom is more than just an occasion to displays culture, ranging from music, dressing and dances. According to him, this is because the carnival proves the unity, love and togetherness between the people of the chiefdom.

Governor Yahaya, who spoke in Hausa at the event, disclosed that the festival is of great meaning to him because it demonstrates the unity not just among the people in Kaltungo alone but Gombe state in general. Hence he urged the spectators including royal fathers who came from across the country to extend the gesture to the whole of northeastern and Nigeria.

“Am impressed with the way guests from within and outside Gombe State trooped to the event in spite of their schedules and financial conditions,” the governor said, adding that, “if such could be sustained and extended to other parts of the state and the country, Nigeria would witness a turnaround and the government would easily succeed in its peace, unity and developmental strides.”

Speaking earlier the state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ibrahim Alhassan Kwami, assured that the ministry would work with the help of the state government to support and ensure the sustenance of the carnival and other cultural heritages in the state.

While appreciating guests for attending and supporting the 2019 edition of the carnival, the Mai of Kaltungo, Alhaji Sale Muhammed, lauded the state government for the continued support of the annual event, including the last-minute renovation of the Olusegun Obasanjo Stadium the venue of the event in Kaltungo,” he said.

The Mai also disclosed that apart from ensuring unity, the young ones in chiefdom also learn from the annual cultural festival as it helps preserve the cultural heritage of the people for the upcoming generation to see and study.