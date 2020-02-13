Governor Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has pardoned 31 prisoners and commuted death sentence on one to 21 years imprisonment.

The governor acted on Prerogative of Mercy provided in Section 212(1) of the 1999 Constitution and on recommendation of the state advisory council, headed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Zubair Muhammad Umar.

The Council had earlier received 71 applications by convicts in Gombe Medium Security and other Custodial Centres at Bajoga, Billiri, Cham and Tula. They considered the age of the applicants, 50 years and above and 16 years and below, for young persons. They also considered those serving three years and above with less than six months to complete as well as record of good behaviour since conviction.

Other conditions are persons suffering from terminal illness and those serving long term sentences and have served more than 10 years with record of good behaviour.