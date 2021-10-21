From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has disclosed plans to harness the non-oil sectors to boost revenue generation in the state.

The governor made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen at the ongoing two-day training workshop for New Exporters Development Project (NEDP).

The training was organised by the state government in collaboration with Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to create awareness and encourage small business owners to tap into the export value chain.

Yahaya noted that the state had bountiful yield in sesame, cotton, adding that exporting such farm produce would ensure the availability of the needed foreign exchange for individuals and government, both at state and federal level.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

He said: “Between 70 and 80 per cent of our people are farmers, even most of our businessmen deal in commodities like sesame, soya beans, cotton and many of them are not exposed to international trade. We realised that when we develop the value chain along production, processing and exporting we will improve the economy not only of Gombe State.

“That is why we organised the seminar to enlighten them, align them with the export promotion council so that they can know the processes involved, so that they can key in with a view to improving revenue which is oil dependent,” Yahaya said.

The state commissioner of Trade and Investment, Mohammed Aliyu, said the state would get the required foreign exchange which is targeted at improving revenue.

He said out of over 50 companies that were encouraged and applied for support on the export programme, many had started benefitting, stressing that the state had been supporting farmers in order to encourage the non-oil sector.

“This will help greatly in foreign exchange earnings. To encourage the non-oil sector of the economy especially in these current challenges of COVID-19 and the ongoing debate over VAT. It is worthy of note that Gombe State is blessed with fertile arable land that will promote the cultivation of both cash and food crops among them are soya beans, groundnut, sesame, cotton and hibiscus flower.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .