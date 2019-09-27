Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has enlisted the support of vigilance group and other local hunters association to assist security forces to maintain law and order across the state.

The governor, who held a meeting with the leaders of the vigilance and local hunters groups in Gombe, sought their support in complementing efforts of the security agencies to rid the state of criminal elements and their activities.

While urging the people to cooperate with the Vigilante groups, he maintained that by so doing, the groups would be guided by the laws and respect the superior directives of the constituted authority.

Leader of the Gombe State Chapter of Nigerian Hunters Association, Alhaji Danladi Sarkin Baka and the state Commandant of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Abdullahi Dan’asabe assured of their readiness to offer tsupport, adding that they have greater knowledge of the local communities and the terrains to be able to assist in tackling security challenges.