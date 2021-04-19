From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Governor of Gombe state, Inuwa Yahaya has constituted a commission of inquiry to investigate February’s violent protest that led to the loss of several lives and destruction of properties worth millions of naira as well as worshiping center in Billiri Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Speaking at the launching of the commission on Monday in Gombe, the Governor stated that the investigation was due to the fact that the crisis which was said to have emanated as a result of the selection of a new Mai Tangle, was given a religious or political coloration.

He said: “Some people may be tempted to conclude that the crisis emanated from the choice of a new Mai Tangle even though the protests erupted even before the government took a decision on who to appoint. Some may be tempted to give the crisis a religious or political coloration or both.”

The Governor added saying: “Consequently, in the exercise of the powers conferred on me as Governor by section 2 of the Commission of Inquiry Law, I constituted a Commission of Inquiry into the Billiri Violent Protests.”

According to him, the commission under chairmanship of Retired Justice Mahmud Gurama is to fish out the remote and immediate causes of the violent protests and to identify person or group who sponsored, procured, instigated, or encouraged violent protests.

Governor Yahaya further stated that the 11 members’ commission would recommend sanctions or remedial measures against the person or groups involved.

“The commission is to also receive and investigate complaints from victims or the families of victims and members of the public over the violent protests; to make appropriate recommendations to the Government on measures and means of preventing the future occurrence of violent protests and how to make perpetrators account for their acts,” the Governor stated

End