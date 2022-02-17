From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has called on graduates in Nigeria to be innovative in exploring the goldmine inherent in agriculture, mining and manufacturing.

Speaking at the passing-out ceremony of the Batch ‘A’ Stream I National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to Gombe State, the Governor said, “I encourage you to be innovative and determined to discover the vast opportunities that abound in our nation by being self-employees.”

According to him, there is a need for the 422 fresh graduates to key into policies and programs of the government to be self-employed and contribute to the economic development. “I urge you to key into the policies and programs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria geared towards youth empowerment, self-employment and economic development,” Governor Yahaya stated.

The governor also urged the passing out corps members to uphold the core values of the NYSC beyond their service year. He said, “It is interesting to note that the service year has exposed you to the core values of the NYSC anchored on patriotism, integrity, efficiency, commitment and teamwork. These are vital ingredients necessary for the unity and socio-economic development of our dear country.

“As you disengage from the National Service, I implore you to remain good ambassadors of the Scheme and responsible role models to other youths. You must avoid all forms of social vices and live an exemplary life for our overall developments,” Governor Yahaya added.

While commending the Governor of Gombe State, the state’s NYSC coordinator, Mrs Ada Imoni, appreciated the management of the NYSC for their support to the graduating batch of the corps member.

She said: “Permit me to express the deep appreciation of NYSC management to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his tremendous support and assistance towards the success of the NYSC Scheme in the state’.

The coordinator also sought more support from the Governor and other stakeholders on the passage of the NYSC Trust Fund Bill. She said, “It is no longer news that the NYSC Trust Fund Bill has passed the second reading at the House of Representatives and shall soon be thrown for public hearing. Ladies and Gentlemen, it is pertinent to note that, if passed into law, the Trust Fund will provide a sustainable source of funding for the NYSC.”